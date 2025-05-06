Check Call: ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’ – 89 years later

(GIF: GIPHY)

April’s book review is a little late but it’s for a classic. We went to what could be considered the original management and leadership book, Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People.” In the spirit of full disclosure, it is the version published in 2022, which is “updated for the next generation of leaders.” This version is edited and compiled by Carnegie’s daughter to remove references to people or places that readers would not recognize or are out of touch with today’s world.

This book has been touted for ages as the best interpersonal relationship and management guide. I was hesitant to read it thinking it was overhyped, especially since it was originally written in 1936.

I am happy to say that I was wrong. Despite its being older, it really sets the tone for most of the management and interpersonal books that are on the market today. A lot of the same skills and topics addressed in this book have been prevalent in previous books in the review series.

The main concept of this book is neatly summed up with the golden rule: Do to others as you would have them do to you. Carnegie applies this to three areas of human interaction: making yourself likable, changing people’s minds and affecting others’ behavior.



