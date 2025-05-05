Kenco adds 4 warehouses in Canada as part of 3PL acquisition

Third-party logistics provider Kenco announced Monday it has acquired the 3PL arm of Ontario, Canada-based distribution and fulfillment company Drexel Industries.

The deal includes four warehouses in Ontario, serving Toronto, Detroit and Buffalo, New York, as well as 100 employees who will now work for Kenco.

The transaction expands Kenco’s presence in Canada. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As Kenco continues to grow, we’ve looked for opportunities to better serve our existing customers across Canada,” Kenco President and CEO Denis Reilly said in a news release. “With Drexel Industries joining the Kenco family, customers of both brands will gain access to a broader network of warehouses and logistics services.”