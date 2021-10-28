Check Call: Teenagers scare the living heck outta me

Hot Take

Every year there are over 400,000 truck drivers who enter the market, with a 90% turnover rate. It’s no secret that driver retention has always been a struggle in the industry. Between the often poor work-life balance and new regulations popping up, it’s hard to keep people who aren’t in love with the business around very long.

The average age of all truck drivers on the road is about 48 years young. The age that federal retirement benefits start to kick in is 66 and up, based on your birth year. Currently drivers must be above the age of 21 to drive a truck across state lines, and most insurance companies require young drivers of long hauls and heavy tractor-trailers to be 25 to be insurable.

As of this year the American Trucking Associations has estimated 25% of drivers on the road have reached or are approaching retirement age. If all those drivers wanted to retire and we had no one coming in to backfill, we might have a BIT of a problem.

There is, however, a man with a mission to change that. Dave Dein, an instructor at Patterson High School in Patterson, California, has started a nonvocational high school elective class centered around attaining a CDL and becoming a truck driver. His class teaches students the basics of the trucking industry and trucking safety, including regulations to get a CDL and real-world scenarios truck drivers face on the road.

In the program, students are undergoing 180 hours of classroom training along with 30 hours of lab sessions outside the classroom as they get firsthand experience in trucking. Students who complete the program are able to immediately apply for a commercial learner’s permit and begin behind-the-wheel training in a standard CDL training program.

Lindsey Trent, co-founder of the Next Generation in Trucking Association, says, “We need good, safe drivers. Instead of [trucking] being a second or third career choice for people, we’re trying to be the first choice and really attract talent in our industry at a younger age.”

Getting a younger generation on board is half the battle. The other half of the battle remains driver retention.

If more high schools started developing these types of programs, coupled with the efforts of the ATA to lobby lawmakers to reduce the interstate driving age to 18-20, we’re looking at some real help that could drive this industry in proactive measures instead of reactionary ones.

It’s spooky season – In more ways than one, Halloween is going to be a little extra spooky this year — 60,000 containers have been marked as beyond the dwell time and need to be moved out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. That’s approximately a $2,633,940,000 value, according to American Shipper contributor Lori Ann LaRocco.

In an effort to combat the congestion at both ports, a daily surcharge has been added. Effective Monday, $100 per container will be added each day a container sits beyond its allotted dwell time of nine days or more for containers moving via truck or three days for rail shipments (ex. $200 for day 2, $300 for day 3, etc.).

As of right now, these charges go to ocean carriers, which may or may not pass them onto their customers as an accessorial charge. The fine originally was not intended to be a pass-through cost but an incentive to get cargo moving. If over the weekend the entire supply chain can get those 60,000 containers pulled, that would free up 40% space taken from all containers sitting on the terminals today.

Trying to book a load to leave Salt Lake City? Might be a bit trickier than usual. The outbound tender rejection rates are almost 5% higher than the average for that market. They are still running above the national average (currently sitting at 19.84, the lowest it’s been in 452 days).

The good news is that people are more likely to accept a tender compared to last year. Any rejection rate above 20% does tend to show extremely tight capacity. The spot rates will be high compared to the national average but still lower than historic rates this time of year.

On a side note, if you have a truck, consider a road trip up to Salt Lake and get a heck of a deal on a rate.

Ryder System is acquiring Midwest Warehouse & Distribution System, adding $135 million to the company’s Supply Chain Solutions Segment in 2022. Midwest specializes in food, beverage and consumer packaged goods, and Ryder serves nine of the top 10 food and beverage companies, allowing greater flexibility and capacity for those existing customers. Read more here.

