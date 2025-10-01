Cincinnati airport adds facility for non-express cargo

Shippers of non-express, general cargo have a new outlet for moving their goods on passenger or freighter aircraft with the opening on Wednesday of an 80,000 square-foot airside warehouse at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
The facility, which includes 18 truck doors and was developed by F&F LLC, marks the first completed project at the CVG Global Logistics Park, the airport authority said.
Amazon Air and DHL Express operate their primary U.S. air hubs at CVG
CVG is home to major Amazon Air and DHL Express air hubs, where parcels from across the United States and the world are redistributed to other destinations. But carriers handle a limited amount of heavy airfreight from logistics companies. The new facility creates the opportunity for handling everyday items like textiles, machinery parts, household goods, and other retail and consumer products that are not as time sensitive.
“This is exactly the kind of growth we’ve been working toward in order to diversify the cargo side of our business,” said Lisa Sauer, chair of the Kenton County Airport Board, in a news release. “This project helps us expand our general air freight operation and we believe this added capability will strengthen our position as a cargo leader and ultimately create more jobs for our region.”
The CVG Global Logistics Park represents a key component of the airport’s vision to create a self-sustaining aviation ecosystem. The dedicated area provides direct airfield access for general cargo activity, separated from passenger traffic, with distinct operating areas designed to enhance efficiency and security for cargo handling and multi-modal distribution.
In mid-2023, British Airways began frequent scheduled passenger service from London Heathrow airport to CVG, opening a major air freight lane with its Boeing 777 jets. AGI, which processes cargo riding on British Airways, and airline Allegiant, are the first tenants in the F&F building, said Simon Wood, director of air service development, in an email.
“This facility allows CVG to attract more general freighters. Historically we’ve seen a lot of manufacturing being trucked daily to Chicago or New York. Now that we have a general cargo facility on airport property, the surrounding region can connect directly with origin-and-destination cargo without trucking and congested airport delays,” he added.
In total, the project was a $15 million investment. It was supported by more than $3.6 million in Kentucky site development funds. More than $33 million of federal infrastructure funds were leveraged to rebuild the nearby airside ramp. The site was originally scheduled to be completed in early 2025.
