Cincinnati airport adds facility for non-express cargo

Shippers of non-express, general cargo have a new outlet for moving their goods on passenger or freighter aircraft with the opening on Wednesday of an 80,000 square-foot airside warehouse at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The facility, which includes 18 truck doors and was developed by F&F LLC, marks the first completed project at the CVG Global Logistics Park, the airport authority said.

Amazon Air and DHL Express operate their primary U.S. air hubs at CVG

CVG is home to major Amazon Air and DHL Express air hubs, where parcels from across the United States and the world are redistributed to other destinations. But carriers handle a limited amount of heavy airfreight from logistics companies. The new facility creates the opportunity for handling everyday items like textiles, machinery parts, household goods, and other retail and consumer products that are not as time sensitive.