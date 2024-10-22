DHL Express breaks ground on maintenance center at Cincinnati airport

DHL Express has begun construction on a $292 million aircraft maintenance facility and expanded parking apron at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to improve efficiency at its primary U.S. air cargo hub, the company announced Tuesday.

The 305,000-square-foot facility will enable the express carrier to more quickly handle repairs, resulting in reduced aircraft downtime and improved service reliability for parcel customers. The larger aircraft apron will allow DHL to accommodate more aircraft at one time, increasing the ability to handle larger volumes of shipments.

Inflation has added $100 million to the project’s estimated cost since DHL unveiled plans last summer. DHL Express said the cost of local labor and materials has risen substantially in the past 15 months.

The aviation maintenance hangar, with room to house two large Boeing 777 freighter aircraft or four 767s side by side will be built on an additional 50 acres DHL is leasing from the airport. The expansion project will bring line maintenance activities out of the weather and accommodate work for DHL’s fleet of Boeing 737, 767 and 777 cargo jets.



