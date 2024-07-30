Watch Now


DHL Express to add aircraft maintenance center in Spain

More repair capacity needed in Europe as airfreight demand increases

DHL cargo jets in Europe undergo maintenance checks at the company’s facility in Leipzig, Germany. The company plans to open another facility three years from now in Spain. (Photo: DHL)

DHL Express announced plans last week to invest more than $43.4 million to develop a new European aircraft maintenance hangar at Vitoria Airport, reinforcing Spain’s role in the company’s global strategy. Expected to be operational by mid-2027, the new facility will be DHL Express’ second major maintenance center in Europe and will alleviate pressure on DHL’s primary facility in Leipzig, Germany, as parcel business grows.

The hangar will initially employ about 50 people and focus on maintenance for DHL’s fleet of Boeing 757 freighters, while also taking care of other aircraft. The facility will also include storage areas for tools and major aircraft parts such as engines, landing gear and thrust reversers.

The new center will be located to the west of the existing DHL Express hub at Vitoria Airport, covering 212,000 square feet. More than half the space will be for the aircraft parking apron.

Located close to European countries and Morocco, the center offers the advantage of a shorter travel distance for out-of-service aircraft that need heavy checkups or repairs.


DHL is also investing $192 million to build an aircraft maintenance center at its U.S. hub near Cincinnati. That facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

UPS earlier this year opened a $220 million maintenance hangar, capable of holding two Boeing 747-8 freighter aircraft, at its global air hub in Louisville, Kentucky.

