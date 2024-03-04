UPS adds twin-bay maintenance hangar at Worldport hub

UPS Airlines will open by April a 275,000-square-foot hangar at its Worldport hub in Louisville, Kentucky, that is large enough to park two Boeing 747-8 cargo jets side by side, according to the company.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) invested $220 million in the new facility, which triples the maintenance footprint in Louisville for the largest plane in the UPS fleet, spokesperson Michelle Polk said. The integrated logistics company currently uses a hangar that can fit one 747 freighter.

The two extra work bays will support service checks, regular maintenance and engine changes for the UPS fleet, which runs from Boeing 757s and Airbus A300s on the standard size, to widebody767-300s and MD-11s, and 747s on the large end. Outside ramp space will be able to hold several aircraft.