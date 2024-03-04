Watch Now


Air CargoAmerican ShipperNews

UPS adds twin-bay maintenance hangar at Worldport hub

Facility can support Boeing 747s, largest aircraft in UPS fleet

Eric Kulisch
·
A UPS 747-8 freighter takes off from Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sept. 11, 2018. A new hangar at the UPS's main air base in Louisville, Kentucky, can simultaneously hold two of these aircraft. (Photo: Shutterstock/Thiago B Trevisan)

UPS Airlines will open by April a 275,000-square-foot hangar at its Worldport hub in Louisville, Kentucky, that is large enough to park two Boeing 747-8 cargo jets side by side, according to the company.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) invested $220 million in the new facility, which triples the maintenance footprint in Louisville for the largest plane in the UPS fleet, spokesperson Michelle Polk said. The integrated logistics company currently uses a hangar that can fit one 747 freighter. 

The two extra work bays will support service checks, regular maintenance and engine changes for the UPS fleet, which runs from Boeing 757s and Airbus A300s on the standard size, to widebody767-300s and MD-11s, and 747s on the large end. Outside ramp space will be able to hold several aircraft.

A new maintenance hangar at the UPS Worldport air hub is undergoing final fitting and will start servicing aircraft in April. (Photo: UPS)

Having more service bays will increase UPS’ ability to quickly return aircraft to service flying goods around the world, said Polk. 

A $78 million expansion of UPS’s Global Aviation Training Center is also near completion, said Polk. The training facility will house eight high-tech flight simulators for training pilots, as well as classrooms and offices. 

The UPS Worldport is a massive transshipment facility that handles about 360 inbound and outbound flights per day and processes more than 2 million daily packages from countries around the world.


Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Twitter: @ericreports / LinkedIn: Eric Kulisch / [email protected]

Air cargo growth to start the year less than meets the eye

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He won Environmental Journalist of the Year from the Seahorse Freight Association in 2014 and was the group's 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. In December 2022, he was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist by the Seahorse Freight Association. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at [email protected]