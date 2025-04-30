CMA CGM Air Cargo finalizes takeover of Air Belgium

CMA CGM Air Cargo, the airline subsidiary of the French ocean shipping and logistics conglomerate, has expanded its fleet to nine aircraft by officially taking control of Air Belgium and taking delivery of another 777 freighter from Boeing.

A Belgian court late last month approved the distressed sale of Air Belgium to CMA CGM Group. The company announced Wednesday that it has completed the transfer of Air Belgium’s assets from a liquidator and will continue to operate Air Belgium as a separate brand from Brussels and Liège airports.

Air Belgium brings two Airbus A330-200 medium-widebody freighters and two Boeing 747-8 freighters to the CMA CGM portfolio. CMA CGM said it has retained 124 Air Belgium employees, including 72 pilots. The acquisition enables CMA CGM to offer more air logistics choices to European cargo owners and freight forwarders.

Hongyuan Group in China acquired 49% of Air Belgium in 2022. Air Belgium has been operating its fleet for the logistics provider.



