Ocean carrier CMA CGM commits $1B for US air cargo operation

CMA CGM, the world’s third-largest container shipping line, will open an air cargo hub in Chicago for its cargo airline division and deploy five factory-built Boeing 777 freighter aircraft, operated by American pilots, as part of a $20 billion U.S. shipping, port and logistics investment plan announced shortly after the company’s top executive met with President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House.

CMA CGM Air Cargo is a small freighter operation established in 2021 to round out the Marseille, France-based company’s freight transportation and logistics offerings. It currently operates four aircraft – three Boeing 777 freighters and one Airbus A330 freighter – according to aviation databases.

The integrated freight company will invest $1 billion for air cargo operations in the U.S., Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saadé said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. The five freighters based in Chicago will operate between the United States and Asia, he added. The announcement touted how the investment supports America’s economy, boosts U.S. exports and will create 10,000 jobs.

A CMA CGM media representative responding to questions said she was unable to provide details at this time. Atlas Air said it had no comment about the CMA CGM news. Still, it is possible to infer likely scenarios for the new U.S. fleet.



