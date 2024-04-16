CMA CGM outsources new trans-Pacific service to Atlas Air 

Ocean shipping giant CMA CGM’s startup cargo airline has hired U.S.-based Atlas Air to provide crews for the launch this year of a trans-Pacific route with new Boeing 777 freighters that were not previously disclosed. And it doubled its order for next-generation Airbus A350 freighters later this decade in its effort to develop a global network.

The airline, which was established in 2021, announced on Tuesday that it will take possession of two factory-built Boeing 777-200 cargo jets this year and one in the first quarter of 2025. It currently operates two 777s on scheduled service between Europe and Greater China but had not publicly revealed plans until now to acquire more of the large freighters.

Under its agreement with CMA CGM Air Cargo, Atlas Air will provide crews, maintenance and insurance. The Paris-based freighter airline needs Atlas Air to operate routes across the Pacific because it doesn’t have traffic rights from the United States to transport goods from another country without first stopping in its home country.

The first aircraft is scheduled for delivery in June, after which CMA CGM Air Cargo will inaugurate service between Hong Kong, Chicago and Seoul, South Korea. The freighter will be available on the popular trade lane, where capacity is still tight because of trade tensions between the U.S. and China, for the peak shipping season. The second freighter, which Boeing is expected to deliver in the fourth quarter, will connect mainland China to North America, the company said.



