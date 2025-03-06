CMA CGM to invest $20B in US shipping, supply chain capabilities

(Updated March 6, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET)

France-based container shipping and logistic giant CMA CGM Group on Thursday announced it will invest $20 billion over four years in its U.S.-flag fleet, port terminals, an air cargo airline based in Chicago and warehouses to align with President Donald Trump’s goal of increasing America’s domestic shipbuilding and maritime transportation capacity.

“I am proud to build on our long-standing relationship with the United States through this commitment of $20 billion to the country’s maritime future and logistics capabilities. Over the next four years, we will significantly grow our U.S.-flagged fleet, expand the capacity of key container ports on both coasts, develop state-of-the-art warehousing across the country, and establish a significant air cargo hub in Chicago,” said CMA CGM Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saadé in a news release. “This will create 10,000 new American jobs and further strengthen our partnership with American customers and public authorities.”

Saadé met with Trump in the Oval Office in Thursday, where he said CMA CGM plans to triple the size of its U.S.-flag fleet from 10 to 30 vessels and will soon announce further investment in U.S. shipbuilding capacity. The investment includes $8 billion for containerships, $7 billion for logistics, $4 billion for ports and $1 billion for air cargo, he told the Wall Street Journal.



