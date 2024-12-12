Trump backs ILA in port labor standoff

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday sided with union longshore workers in their standoff with employers over the deployment of port automation technology.

Following a meeting with International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) President Harold Daggett, Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, said foreign-based terminal operators and ocean carriers at East and Gulf coast ports ought to eschew automation in favor of hiring more dockworkers.

“I’ve studied automation, and know just about everything there is to know about it,” Trump wrote. “The amount of money saved [instead of employing workers] is nowhere near the distress, hurt, and harm it causes for American workers, in this case, our Longshoremen.”

The post went on to echo the ILA’s oft-stated position that port employers headquartered outside the U.S. have racked up record profits, in exchange for the “privilege” of accessing U.S. markets.



