Jaxport adding more global container services in 2025

A host of ocean container lines are adding the Port of Jacksonville, Florida, to their services in 2025.
The new calls come as Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) dissolve their 2M Alliance vessel-sharing agreement as of January.
Jaxport said in a release that three primary changes are taking place beginning in February 2025.
The Gemini Cooperation alliance between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will now call Jaxport as part of a new, direct service that also calls Cartagena, Colombia. Gemini will provide entry into South American markets but also to its global network, which includes ports in Asia, Central America, Oceania, the Caribbean and Europe.
Jacksonville will add direct connections in Southeast Asia and South China as part of Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) and Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s enhanced Emerald/E-Commerce Express service. The service calls Vung Tau and Haiphong in Vietnam and Yantian, China, as well as Cartagena and Singapore.
The Premier Alliance, formerly THE Alliance, comprising Ocean Network Express (ONE), Yang Ming, and Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM), will schedule the EC3 service through Jaxport, retaining connections between Jacksonville and Singapore; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Cai Mep, Vietnam; Laem Chabang, Thailand; and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Also, ONE recently announced that Jaxport will be included in its EC2 service calling ports in Northeast Asia including Xiamen, Yantian, Ningbo and Shanghai in China; Busan, South Korea; and a Central American call in Manzanillo, Panama. The port said the additions follow the success of ONE’s West India North America service, launched in 2024, connecting Jacksonville with the ports of Mundra, Nhava Sheva and Hazira in India, and Bin Qasim in Pakistan.
“The carriers’ decisions to maintain and grow their service routes through Jaxport underscores the port’s position as a critical global gateway offering shippers seamless access to key markets worldwide,” said Jaxport Chief Executive Eric Green, in the release. “The enhanced global connectivity offered by these new partnerships will benefit a wide range of industries, including automotive, retail, and manufacturing.”
The port expects access to emerging markets will create new opportunities for businesses in northeast Florida and the region, in concert with the port’s strategic investments in infrastructure.
