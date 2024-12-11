Jaxport adding more global container services in 2025

A host of ocean container lines are adding the Port of Jacksonville, Florida, to their services in 2025.

The new calls come as Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) dissolve their 2M Alliance vessel-sharing agreement as of January.

Jaxport said in a release that three primary changes are taking place beginning in February 2025.

The Gemini Cooperation alliance between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will now call Jaxport as part of a new, direct service that also calls Cartagena, Colombia. Gemini will provide entry into South American markets but also to its global network, which includes ports in Asia, Central America, Oceania, the Caribbean and Europe.



