US again defeats Houthi attacks on American cargo, military ships

For the second time in 10 days, the U.S. military said it defeated attacks by Houthi militia on American-flagged merchant and naval vessels.
Destroyers USS Stockdale and USS O’Kane turned back a range of Houthi missiles and drones Dec. 9-10 in the Gulf of Aden, United States Central Command said in a release.
The Gulf is south of the Red Sea and Suez Canal, a region where Iran-backed Houthi attacks have disrupted commercial shipping since late 2023 in support of forces battling Israel in Gaza and Lebanon. While the route still hosts heavy local vessel traffic, major container lines earlier this year diverted most services from Asia to the Mediterranean and United States on longer voyages around the Horn of Africa.
The added operational costs passed onto shippers have turned into windfall profits worth billions of dollars for liner operators.
“The destroyers successfully engaged and defeated multiple one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems (OWA UAS), and one anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM), ensuring the safety of the ships and their personnel, as well as civilian vessels and their crews,” CENTCOM said Tuesday. No other details were provided.
The same warships defeated a Houthi barrage Nov. 30-Dec. 1 while escorting U.S.-owned and -flagged merchant ships.
The Houthi militia on Tuesday confirmed it carried out military operations against three American supply ships and two U.S. warships in the Gulf of Aden.
Houthi media said the “qualitative operations” by the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the vessels after they departed Djibouti and included naval craft, drones and missiles.
It has been several months since a civilian vessel was damaged by Houthi attacks.
Elsewhere, there is increasing concern over how the rapid collapse of the Assad regime in Syria could affect the shipping crisis in the Red Sea, and overall stability in the region. The Houthis this week criticized Saudi Arabia for providing material support for Israel in its war against Hamas.
