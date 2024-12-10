US again defeats Houthi attacks on American cargo, military ships

For the second time in 10 days, the U.S. military said it defeated attacks by Houthi militia on American-flagged merchant and naval vessels.

Destroyers USS Stockdale and USS O’Kane turned back a range of Houthi missiles and drones Dec. 9-10 in the Gulf of Aden, United States Central Command said in a release.

The Gulf is south of the Red Sea and Suez Canal, a region where Iran-backed Houthi attacks have disrupted commercial shipping since late 2023 in support of forces battling Israel in Gaza and Lebanon. While the route still hosts heavy local vessel traffic, major container lines earlier this year diverted most services from Asia to the Mediterranean and United States on longer voyages around the Horn of Africa.

The added operational costs passed onto shippers have turned into windfall profits worth billions of dollars for liner operators.



