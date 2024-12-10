Container imports to surge ahead of strike, tariffs, NRF predicts

Containerized imports are expected to continue to surge through U.S. ports into the new year as shippers look to beat a possible strike by East and Gulf Coast longshore workers and planned tariffs by the incoming Trump administration, according to a new forecast.

October volume totaled 2.25 million twenty-foot equivalent unit through ports covered by the Global Port Tracker. That was off by 1.2% from September but ahead 9.3% from October 2023.

The data did not include the Port of Miami, which has yet to report October volumes. The Port Tracker is produced by the NRF and Hackett Associates. The trade group counts Walmart, Macy’s, Target, Mircosoft and Levi Strauss among its members.

“Either a strike or new tariffs would be a blow to the economy and retailers are doing what they can to avoid the impact of either for as long as they can,” NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold said in a release. “We hope that both can be avoided, but bringing in cargo early is a prudent step to mitigate the impact on our industry, consumers and the nation’s economy.”



