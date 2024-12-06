Shippers urge longshore union, employers to resume contract talks

With just weeks to go until a contract extension runs out, a coalition of shippers is urging East and Gulf coast port employers and union longshore workers to resume negotiations to avert another port strike.

In a letter to International Longshoremen’s Association President Harold Daggett and David Adam, chairman and chief executive of the United States Maritime Alliance, a coalition of 267 trade associations led by the National Retail Federation said it was “imperative” for the sides to return to bargaining and remain there until agreement on a new labor pact is reached before Jan. 15, when the extension of the current contract expires.

“We know significant issues remain between the parties. However, we continue to believe the only way to resolve these issues and come to an agreement is to actually stay at the negotiating table,” the shippers said in the letter released to the media.

Terminal operators and ocean lines represented by USMX and the ILA agreed to the extension after Biden administration officials helped end a three-day strike by the union in early October that halted container and vehicle handling at 36 East and Gulf coast ports. The union at that time quickly agreed to a 62% pay hike over the six years of a new master contract covering 45,000 dockworkers while negotiations resumed over other issues, most notably port automation.



