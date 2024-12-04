Chicago intermodal no longer a bridge too far for Indiana port

Indiana officials are optimistic that a newly completed road project will help double ocean cargo capacity at the state’s Lake Michigan port.

State and local officials on Nov. 4 cut the ribbon to mark the completion of the four-lane State Road 249 bridge.

The bridge is part of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s $35.4 million multiyear project to double capacity on the only public roadway linking Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the greater Chicago/northern Indiana market.

The rail-served port since 1970 has been reached by a two-lane highway.



