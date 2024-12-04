Chicago intermodal no longer a bridge too far for Indiana port

Indiana officials are optimistic that a newly completed road project will help double ocean cargo capacity at the state’s Lake Michigan port.
State and local officials on Nov. 4 cut the ribbon to mark the completion of the four-lane State Road 249 bridge.
The bridge is part of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s $35.4 million multiyear project to double capacity on the only public roadway linking Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the greater Chicago/northern Indiana market.
The rail-served port since 1970 has been reached by a two-lane highway.
“This bridge is a critical connector for global trade,” said Ports of Indiana Chief Executive Jody Peacock, in a release. “Ports require robust multimodal connections, and this new entrance will double our port’s capacity to handle critical ocean shipments. We have 17 ship berths and storage for 250 railcars, but only one truck lane entering the port.”
Peacock cited the bridge as critical infrastructure which will support future growth for the port and the state economy.
The new 1,200-foot bridge replaces an older structure built in 2000; a second bridge is to be built in its place. When completed in 2026, S.R. 249 will provide a four-lane connection to the port.
The new bridges are part of $77 million in recent port projects including three new ship berths, two railyards, a new bulk warehouse and extensive infrastructure rehabilitation projects. The port also received federal approval to construct a new ocean container terminal, scheduled to open in 2026.
“Our goal is to provide Indiana with a modern port system that connects local businesses to the world, and our customers depend on reliable supply chains and well-maintained infrastructure,” said Ryan McCoy, port director for Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor, in the release. “This bridge will allow us to better serve heavy-lift cargoes that were previously diverted to other routes and prepares this port for future container shipments starting in 2026. This project will also positively impact the environment by reducing congestion and idling time for vehicles, further lowering the port’s carbon footprint.”
Indiana-Burns Harbor generates $4.6 billion in annual economic activity, which supports an estimated 28,000 jobs.
