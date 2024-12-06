Slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO puts focus on executive protection

For CEOs who are the public face of their companies, the slaying of UnitedHealthcare’s Brian Thompson in New York was a tragic reminder of the importance of executive protection.

Thompson was in Manhattan for a presentation to investors when he was shot early Wednesday morning by a masked gunman outside the New York Hilton hotel. The gunman escaped and remains at large.

There’s an old saying that when transportation is in the headlines, it’s rarely good news. That means that CEOs in the supply chain industry have to work harder at being out in public conveying a corporate message than they do sitting behind a desk.

“When you are the head of a large corporation, and your name is out in public and you’re all over social media, you need to reassess your security needs,” said Glen Kucera, president of Enhanced Protection Services for Allied Universal, which provides security services for 400 of the Fortune 500 companies. “Decisions they make are front and center, wind up on social media and the internet. There will always be a few people who don’t agree with those decisions.”



