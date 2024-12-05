Predictions platform says longshore strike not a sure bet

While negotiations on a new East Coast longshore contract remain at a standstill, online bettors aren’t convinced a January strike is inevitable.

Users of crypto predictions platform Polymarket on Thursday rated odds of a work stoppage at 43%, down from a high of 64% Nov. 13 but up 28% in intraday betting.

The International Longshoremen’s Association broke off talks with the United States Maritime Alliance Nov. 13 over what the union said were efforts by employers to replace workers by forcing automation technology into a new contract. USMX countered that its goal wasn’t to reduce the workforce but to make container handling more efficient and increase throughput – and create more jobs in the process.

After Biden administration officials helped broker an end to the ILA’s three-day strike in early October, the sides agreed to extend the current contract and resume negotiations through Jan. 15.



