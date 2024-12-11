Freightos sees trans-Pacific container rates ease

Freight rates for trans-Pacific ocean container transport from Asia to the United States fell for the week ending Dec. 6, as time ran out for importers to frontload shipments ahead of potential labor issues at U.S. ports in January.

Asia-U.S. West Coast prices fell 20% to $3,910 per forty-foot equivalent unit, according to the Freightos Baltic Index, and Asia-U.S. East Coast prices fell 16% to $5,145 per FEU.

The weaker trans-Pacific rates contrasted with Asia-North Europe prices, which increased 19% to $5,324 per FEU, and Asia-Mediterranean prices, up 15% to $5,895 per FEU as shippers wrestle with longer lead times due to the shutdown of Asia factories for Lunar New Year, which begins Jan. 29.

“Rates may already be increasing on pre-Lunar New Year demand as Asia-Europe/Mediterranean shippers need to ensure they move sufficient inventory out of Asia before the holiday slowdown or risk extended waits due to diversions around the Cape of Good Hope for containers that move only after Lunar New Year,” said Judah Levine, head of research for Freightos, in analysis accompanying the data. “Carriers will aim to push rates higher on midmonth GRIs [general rate increases], hoping that this trend will only intensify as the late January holiday gets closer.”



