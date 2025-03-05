Trump says US plans tax breaks, investment in shipbuilding

The Trump administration may offer tax breaks as part of a wide-ranging effort to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding and blunt the dominance of China in the global maritime industry.

In a speech Tuesday to a joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump reiterated his support for the latest proposals to resurrect domestic capacity for the national defense and merchant maritime sectors.

Plans include a new office of shipbuilding within the White House, part of a package of proposals included in a bill introduced in the House of Representatives on Feb. 24.

“We used to make so many ships. We don’t make ’em anymore very much, but we’re gonna make them very fast, very soon,”Trump said.