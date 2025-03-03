After buoyant year, CMA CGM sees ‘unprecedented uncertainty’ in 2025

Red Sea diversions and tariff fears boosted container carrier CMA CGM results in 2024, but the company sees a less clear outlook this year.

The world’s third-largest liner operator reported full-year revenue of $55.5 billion in 2024, up 18% y/y. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $13.4 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 24.2%.

Net income for the privately held company was $5.71 billion, up 2.07% y/y.

Revenue from container shipping was $36.5 billion, ahead 16.2% from 2023. EBITDA soared to $11.24 billion, up 51.9%. EBITDA margin was 7.2 points better at 30.8%, which compares to 31.2% for competitors Ocean Network Express, 24.6% for Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) and 24.2% for Hapag-Lloyd.



