After bridge collapse, Port of Baltimore sees second-best year for cargo

The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore handled 45.9 million tons of cargo in 2024, its second-best year on record after 52.3 million tons in 2023, as the mid-Atlantic gateway continued to recover from the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge in March.

A total of 25.5 million tons of cargo was handled during the last six months of 2024, with a value of $62.2 billion, third-highest in the port’s history.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore made the announcement at a media event Tuesday.

Baltimore handled 848,628 tons of roll-on/roll-off farm and construction machinery, tops among U.S. ports, along with imported forest products and gypsum.