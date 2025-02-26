ILA members overwhelmingly approve new contract covering East, Gulf coast ports

There’s labor peace at Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast ports — for another six years.

Members of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to ratify the new master contract with port employers represented by the United States Maritime Alliance.

The union in a release said nearly 99% of rank-and-file members voted to approve the pact covering 24,000 workers in container handling at 14 ports from Boston to Texas.

The extension to the master contract is retroactive to Oct. 1, 2024, and runs through Sept. 30, 2030.



