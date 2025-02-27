Southern California port, NYK Line team on green auto shipping corridor

The U.S. Port of Hueneme and ocean carrier NYK Line (OTC: NPNYY) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a green automotive shipping corridor between Japan and Southern California.

The signing ceremony took place on Feb. 12 at the port, the companies said in an announcement.

“The MOU solidifies the commitment of both parties to explore innovative and sustainable shipping practices, with an emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, advancing energy efficiency, and promoting the use of alternative fuels and zero-emission technologies,” the announcement stated. “The partnership will also explore joint research and development efforts to push the boundaries of green technology in the maritime and automotive sectors.”

Located about 60 miles west of Los Angeles in Oxnard County, Hueneme is one of the top 10 U.S. ports for automobile imports. It handles approximately 400,000 vehicles annually — 20% of those battery electric vehicles. Hueneme counts 19 automakers among its customers, served by seven roll-on/roll-off ocean carriers.