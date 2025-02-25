Analysis: US port fees the latest headwind for container supply chain

It’s a tumultuous time to be in the container supply chain, a business that lends itself not only to shopworn maritime cliches but also time-honored truths. But to say the industry faces significant headwinds may be an understatement.

The latest shot across the bow came from the office of the U.S. Trade Representative, which capped an investigation into China’s maritime business by announcing a sweeping set of expensive port fees meant to penalize Chinese ships and shipbuilding while boosting American vessels and yards.

The proposed charges top out at $1.5 million per China-owned ship for each U.S. port call for the largest ultramax vessels, with capacity of 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, the industry standard metric, or approximately 12,000 actual forty-foot containers. That’s $125 per container for a single call, or less than 2.5% of a nominal spot rate of $5,000 for a loaded container moving on the eastbound trans-Pacific lane from Asia to the U.S. West Coast – hardly a dealbreaker for a high-volume shipper such as Walmart (NYSE: WMT), which a quick Google search found moved approximately 16 million containers in 2023.

But belay that order — those deepwater ships usually call three or four U.S. ports on a single voyage, so the port charge could total $500 for each box, or $6 million per ship per voyage. Now figure in that container ships made 280,000 U.S. port calls in the second half of 2023 alone, according to the United Nations Trade and Development office, and the theoretical dollar amounts generated by the port charges are truly staggering, even with ships of less than ultramax capacity. Just how much of those charges can be passed on to shippers and, in the case of importers, consumers is an open question.



