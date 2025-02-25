Trump’s proposed fees on Chinese ships could hinder US-Mexico trade

The Trump administration’s proposed steep fees on Chinese-built commercial vessels has the potential to strain cross-border trade between Mexico and the U.S.

Under the proposal announced Friday by the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), ships constructed in China would face fees of up to $1.5 million per U.S. port call. Vessel operators with a Chinese-built ship in their fleet could be charged $500,000 per ship per call.

Jordan Dewart, president of Redwood Mexico, said shippers diverting substantial cargo volumes to Mexico’s ports to avoid the fees could provide some limited, short-term relief, but it’s unlikely to become a huge shift in shipping trends.

“While the proposed fees directly target vessels entering U.S. ports, there could be indirect repercussions for ships calling Mexico. Shipping companies might reroute Chinese-built vessels to Mexican ports (Manzanillo and Lazaro) to avoid these fees,” Dewart told FreightWaves in an email. “This diversion could increase traffic and congestion in these ports, potentially straining their resources; Mexican West Coast ports just do not have the same infrastructure or efficiencies that U.S. ports do.”



