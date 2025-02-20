No sure thing? ILA head tells rank and file contract vote ‘obstacle’ to overcome

After hammering out a tentative contract described as the richest in the history of the union, the leader of the International Longshoremen’s Association is taking nothing for granted ahead of a ratification vote by members next Tuesday.

“Even though I am extremely pleased with the proposed extension that the ILA has negotiated, there is still one final obstacle that must be overcome before the ILA can say that its members will be protected for the next six years, the ratification vote,” ILA President Harold Daggett wrote in a Feb. 14 letter to members. “I hope to have the ratification vote among ILA members in good standing in all ILA ports covered by the master contract on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

“I ask that each of you also approve the agreement by voting yes to its ratification.”

The union agreed to a new six-year master contract with terminal operators and ocean carriers represented by the United States Maritime Alliance covering 25,000 workers in container handling at 14 ports from Texas to Massachusetts.