US East Coast port sees largest-ever boxship call

The Port of Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday marked the call of the largest boxship in the container gateway’s history.

The OOCL Iris, with capacity of 16,828 twenty-foot equivalent units and more than 1,200 feet in length, berthed at the Wando Welch Terminal, besting the previous mark by CMA CGM’s Marco Polo, when the 16,022-TEU ship called in May 2021.

“SC Ports’ strategic infrastructure investments allow us to continue welcoming the largest ships calling the U.S. East Coast,” SC Ports President and Chief Executive Barbara Melvin said in a release. “The Iris calling on the Port of Charleston is evidence of our commitment to providing highly productive port service to our customers.”

At 52 feet, Charleston has the deepest harbor on the East Coast.



