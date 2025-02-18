In slow season, tariffs a following wind for trans-Pacific container rates

Importers may have won a reprieve — however temporary — from tariffs on the United States’ largest trading partners, but the threat of new levies is still helping keep container rates elevated on trans-Pacific ocean lanes.

Rates for Asia-U.S. West Coast containers fell 3% to $4,763 per forty-foot equivalent unit in the latest Freightos Baltic Index for the week ending Feb. 14.

Asia-U.S. East Coast rates declined 4% to $6,398 per FEU.

The Trump administration this past week pulled back on threatened reciprocal tariffs, instead ordering federal agencies to develop comprehensive plans, due April 1, for such duties on countries with levies or other barriers to U.S. exports. That means reciprocal tariffs — or Trump’s threat of 60% tariffs on all Chinese goods — won’t be implemented until then.



