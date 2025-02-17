Jaxport completes vehicle berth expansion

The Jacksonville Port Authority said it has completed a yearlong construction project to expand vehicle Berth 22 at the Blount Island Marine Terminal.

The berth is the first of two vehicle berth projects in a $60 million initiative to increase efficiencies and accommodate additional vehicle vessel calls.

The expansion will enable Berth 22 to accommodate larger vehicle vessels 750 feet in overall length.

Construction is also underway on a new vehicle berth at Blount Island, to be completed in early 2027.