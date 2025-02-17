Jaxport completes vehicle berth expansion

The Jacksonville Port Authority said it has completed a yearlong construction project to expand vehicle Berth 22 at the Blount Island Marine Terminal.
The berth is the first of two vehicle berth projects in a $60 million initiative to increase efficiencies and accommodate additional vehicle vessel calls.
The expansion will enable Berth 22 to accommodate larger vehicle vessels 750 feet in overall length.
Construction is also underway on a new vehicle berth at Blount Island, to be completed in early 2027.
“Maintaining congestion-free vessel facilities as cargo volumes grow is an important part of our short and long-term planning processes,” said Jaxport Chief Executive Eric Green, in a release. “These upgrades allow us to serve our auto customers more efficiently while providing additional capacity for future growth, so we can continue to build on our position as one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports.”
The Florida Department of Transportation provided 75% of the project’s funds with a 25% match by the port.
Jacksonville is Florida’s largest container port and also handles vehicle and breakbulk cargo. Auto processors Amports and Southeast Toyota Distributors moved more than 509,000 vehicles in 2024.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
