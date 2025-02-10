Trump tariffs see retailers boosting US container imports

Imports are forecast to remain elevated at major U.S. container ports as shippers try to stay a step ahead of levies on China and other producer countries, according to the Global Port Tracker report released Monday by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.

There’s no end in sight for monthslong frontloading, which has carried through from late last year into 2025.

United States ports covered by Global Port Tracker handled 2.14 million twenty-foot equivalent units in December, absent the Port of New York and New Jersey and the Port of Miami, which have yet to report. Volume was off 0.9% from November but up 14.4% y/y — the busiest December on record.

Container flows for all of 2024 totaled 25.5 million TEUs, up 14.8% y/y and near the record 25.8 million TEUs during the pandemic in 2021.



