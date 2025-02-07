ILA sends longshore contract to rank-and-file for approval

Rank-and-file members of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) will vote Feb. 25 on what union leadership called “the hardest and most complicated contract to bargain … in the history of the ILA” with East and Gulf coast port employers.

The announcement posted late today by the ILA on social media followed unanimous approval of the new six-year master contract by the union’s Wage Scale Committee.

Approval by 25,000 union members in container handling would end a contentious period of bargaining with terminal operators and ocean carriers that began in early 2023 and bottomed out during a three-day strike this past October that brought container traffic to a halt at 14 ports from Massachusetts to Texas.

In a video posted to YouTube, ILA President Harold Daggett called the pact “an incredible contract package” that would cost employers a conservative estimate of $35 billion, up from $18 billion for the previous contract negotiated in 2018. He offered some details:



