Maersk says Red Sea key to profit in 2025

Calling 2024 its “third-best financial year,” Maersk reported across-the-board gains in revenue and earnings in 2024 on buoyant freight rates and sustained demand.

The world’s second-largest ocean container line on Thursday reported full-year 2024 revenue of $55.4 billion, up from $51 billion in 2023; pretax profit (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $12.1 billion, up from $9.6 billion; and operating profit (earnings before interest and taxes) of $6.5 billion, increased from $3.9 billion.

“Our ability to navigate shifting circumstances and ensure steady supply chains for our customers was put to the test throughout 2024,” said Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk parent A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTC: AMKBY), in a release.

“We successfully capitalized on increased demand while enhancing productivity and rigorously managing costs. With three strong businesses — ocean, logistics & services, and terminals — plus integrated offerings across the supply chain, we are uniquely positioned to support our customers in an era where geopolitical changes and disruptions continue to reinforce the need for resilient supply chains.”



