Hapag-Lloyd 2024 profit navigates disruptions

Ocean carrier Hapag-Lloyd sailed past supply chain disruptions in announcing preliminary full-year financial results for 2024.

The German company said based on preliminary and unaudited figures, group pre-tax earnings totaled $5 billion in fiscal 2024, up from $4.8 billion in 2023. Group operating earnings also improved slightly to $2.8 billion from $2.7 billion.

Both figures were at the upper end of the earnings forecast from October, the company said in a release.

The carrier, which is partnering on the new Gemini shipping cooperative with Maersk, said higher transport volumes and a stable average freight rate contributed significantly to earnings gains.