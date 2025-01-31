ONE container alliance swings to profit in Q3

The unsettled state of ocean shipping continued to be a moneymaker for liner operators in late 2024.

Three-carrier alliance Ocean Network Express (ONE) said net profit in the 2024 October-to-December fiscal third quarter was $1.16 billion, up from a loss of $83 million in the year-ago quarter, on revenue higher at $4.85 billion from $3.36 billion.

The Singapore-based alliance of K-Line, MOL and NYK in an earnings release said results benefited from stable freight flows on the Asia-North America trade, thanks to strong consumer spending, and diversions away from East and Gulf Coast ports during union labor negotiations.

Operating earnings in the quarter rebounded to $1.05 billion from a loss of $248 million y/y. Pretax earnings totaled $1.6 billion, from $170 million.



