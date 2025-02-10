Hydrogen trucks to get fuel station near busy East Coast container port

Hydrogen specialist HydroFleet announced plans to build a $33 million production and fueling facility to service heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell trucks in Pooler, Georgia, 10 miles from the Port of Savannah.
The new facility will initially refuel seven to 14 trucks a day, with future capacity reaching 50 trucks a day, Charlotte, North Carolina-based HydroFleet said in a release.
The co-announcement included Glovis America, a subsidiary of Hyundai Glovis, a 3PL unit of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. (OTC: HYMTF). In December, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, located about 20 miles from Pooler, began to deploy its Hyundai Xcient heavy-duty hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks for logistics operations. Initially, a total of 21 Xcient trucks will be in operation.
Savannah is the second-largest box gateway by volume on the East Coast and fourth-busiest in the United States. The complex handled more than 2.8 million TEUs from July to December 2024, up 11.4% from the previous-year period. It saw about 3 million truck pickups and drop-offs through its gates in 2023.
“Pooler is an ideal location for HydroFleet’s facility due to the proximity to major interstates, the Port of Savannah, and prospective fleet customers,” said HydroFleet Chief Executive Scott Moe, in the release. “We know customers want zero-emission fleets but have struggled to source the entire hydrogen ecosystem at a price that is competitive. Through strategic partnerships and proven, safe technology, HydroFleet solves this challenging industry problem.
“We look forward to partnering with [the city of] Pooler to lead the clean energy transition to cost-effective, emission-free heavy truck fleets here in Georgia.”
Replacing one diesel-powered Class 8 heavy-duty truck with a hydrogen fuel cell truck removes more than 400 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, HydroFleet said. At future capacity, the hydrogen-powered truck fleet serviced by the Pooler facility will remove more than 40,000 metric tons of CO2 from the Savannah region each year.
