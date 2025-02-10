Hydrogen trucks to get fuel station near busy East Coast container port

Hydrogen specialist HydroFleet announced plans to build a $33 million production and fueling facility to service heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell trucks in Pooler, Georgia, 10 miles from the Port of Savannah.

The new facility will initially refuel seven to 14 trucks a day, with future capacity reaching 50 trucks a day, Charlotte, North Carolina-based HydroFleet said in a release.

The co-announcement included Glovis America, a subsidiary of Hyundai Glovis, a 3PL unit of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. (OTC: HYMTF). In December, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, located about 20 miles from Pooler, began to deploy its Hyundai Xcient heavy-duty hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks for logistics operations. Initially, a total of 21 Xcient trucks will be in operation.

Savannah is the second-largest box gateway by volume on the East Coast and fourth-busiest in the United States. The complex handled more than 2.8 million TEUs from July to December 2024, up 11.4% from the previous-year period. It saw about 3 million truck pickups and drop-offs through its gates in 2023.



