Savannah containers up 11.4% in first-half FY2025

The Georgia Ports Authority said it handled more than 2.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units in the July-December fiscal year period, an increase of 11.4% or nearly 300,000 TEUs, year on year in the Port of Savannah.

December volume grew 4.7% to more than 442,000 TEUs from December 2023.

“We’ve seen 12 consecutive months of year-over-year container volume growth and we’re on track for a strong fiscal year that ends June 30, 2025,” said Griff Lynch, president and CEO of Georgia Ports Authority, in a release.

Resilient spending by consumers and sustained frontloading by importers wary of port labor issues and proposed tariffs helped drive steady container traffic at U.S. ports through the end of 2024.



