Tariffs could push trans-Pacific container rates to 2024 highs: Freightos

While the Trump administration continues to dance a tariff two-step with its leading trade partners — tariffs on, tariffs off — the supply chain can likely expect continued frontloading by nervous shippers to keep ocean container rates elevated.

Asia-U.S. West Coast spot rates increased 3% to $5,078 per forty-foot equivalent unit in the week ending Jan. 31, according to the latest Freightos Baltic Index.

Asia-U.S. East Coast prices were up 1% to $6,718 per FEU.

The United States withdrew 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and China almost as quickly as they were levied but left in place 10% tariffs on China imports. Beijing struck back with 15% tariffs on coal, liquefied natural gas and some machinery pending a restart of negotiations aimed at defusing the growing trade war.



