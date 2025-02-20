Federal Maritime Commission dropping DEI from strategic plan

Following President Donald Trump’s sweeping executive order reshaping development of the federal workforce, the Federal Maritime Commission has eliminated portions of its 2022-2026 strategic plan that focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.
The FMC, which regulates U.S. international ocean transportation, announced the changes in a brief statement Wednesday.
“Pursuant to Executive Order, Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing, and implementing guidance from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (“Initial Guidance Regarding DEIA Executive Orders”, January 21, 2025), the following sections of the Federal Maritime Commission’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan are no longer in effect as of January 24, 2025: Objective 2.1 (page 9) – plan for future equity review; Objective 2.3 (page 12) – plan for future equity review; Stewardship Objective (page 15) – agency commitment to the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility; Stewardship sub-objectives S.2.1 and S.2.2 (pages 17-18); Equity Statement (page 19). The Commission will develop and publish a revised Strategic Plan as soon as is practicable.”
No other details were disclosed.
Trump in January appointed incumbent Commissioner Louis Sola as chairman of the five-member bipartisan FMC, succeeding Democrat Daniel Maffei. The remaining members are Republican Rebecca Dye, who as an appointee of then-President George W. Bush is the longest-serving member, and Democrat Max Vekich. One commissioner vacancy remains to be filled following the recent departure of Carl Bentzel.
Separately, Trump issued an executive order that puts all independent federal agencies under his direct supervision. While it was not specifically named in the order, it is expected that the changes if applied will include the FMC.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
