While supply chain frets, Port of Los Angeles sees record January volume

Uncertainty may be sweeping the global supply chain, but it continues to power record container volumes for U.S. maritime gateways.

The Port of Los Angeles reported volume of 924,245 twenty-foot equivalent units in January, up 8% y/y in what was the busiest start in the hub’s 117-year history.

“This January milestone adds to a great run of strong volume, with the last seven months averaging more than 927,000 container units,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka in a media briefing. “A strong economy, along with importers bringing in cargo as a hedge against tariffs and ahead of Lunar New Year, were key factors in January. We continue to move these record-breaking volumes quickly and efficiently, without ship delays.”

January loaded imports totaled 483,831 TEUs, a 9.5% increase compared to 2024. Loaded exports came in at 113,271 TEUs, off 10.5% y/y.