Cold chain technology adoption surges across Israel

Businesses with bottom lines that depend on keeping cargo cold and fresh are increasingly relying on wireless monitoring technologies ⁠— a trend seen most recently in Israel.

PowerFleet’s operating subsidiary, Pointer Telocation Ltd., announced in a press release Monday its significant success as a provider of subscription-based Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, which actively uphold the integrity of Israel’s pharmaceutical, agricultural and food distribution cargo.

Four Israeli companies have secured contracts with Pointer in the past year: LogistiPharm, Hafiz Distribution, Bactochem Laboratory and Vertical Field.

“Pointer’s IoT solution was chosen by LogistiPharm to monitor and control the temperature and humidity during the storing and distribution of pharmaceuticals to LogistiPharm customers,” the press release stated. “Pointer was tapped to ensure a reliable and professional service in accordance with regulatory standards.”

While LogistiPharm’s medical equipment and medicines require close temperature and humidity monitoring throughout the storage and distribution process, so does the medical cannabis hauled by Hafuz Distribution.

“Hafuz specializes in providing a range of transportation, courier and distribution services to institutional, business and private customers alike. It also serves as a subcontractor for a leading medical cannabis company in Israel, transporting medical cannabis from logistics centers to licensed pharmacies.”

Pointer leverages a cellular communication device called CelloTrack Nano, which provides a network of operators real-time environmental and location data, helping ensure quality control and regulatory compliance. The wireless hub and sensors operate on Bluetooth Low Energy technology and can detect a wide variety of changes in temperature, humidity, light and magnetism ⁠— whether the cargo is static or in motion.

For Bactochem Laboratory, Israel’s leading source of advanced biological testing for the water, environment, agriculture and pharmaceutical industries, Pointer’s IoT solution was selected to monitor and control the temperature of samples stored inside refrigerators, freezers and cold rooms.

Pointer’s IoT sensors have also made their way into the urban farm. Vertical Field, a leading ag-tech company, is using Pointer’s solution to monitor and manage the temperature and humidity of vegetables in its portable urban farm before the crops are ready for distribution around the world.

The press release ensured that all Pointer’s solutions remain in compliance with the regulatory requirements and standards in the Israeli pharmaceutical field. The solutions can be easily integrated with a business’ existing software, dashboards and user applications.

