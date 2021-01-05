Nucor deploys PowerFleet telematics for safer steel-manufacturing warehouses

Nucor Tubular Products and PowerFleet on Tuesday announced a partnership ⁠— one that will help Nucor achieve its goal of becoming the world’s safest steel company.

A rigorous pilot program gave Nucor the confidence to fully deploy PowerFleet’s Enterprise telematics solutions in all its lift-trucks and instrument cranes during the first half of 2021. To improve visibility, safety and accuracy of records, Nucor Tubular Products will also deploy PowerFleet Forewarner MAXI Crane Safety lights and CP4 Forklift Camera solutions.

“PowerFleet’s ability to automatically send critical safety and equipment information into our Business Management System will allow us to be more responsive, efficient and ultimately safer as a team,” said Nathan Fraser, Nucor vice president and general manager.

Nucor has facilities across North America and manufactures steel and steel products such as electrical conduit, steel piling, precision castings and metal building systems. It’s also earned the title of North America’s largest recycler.

“Steel manufacturing by nature has incredibly unique and extensive requirements to ensure that we have enhanced safety protocols and procedures available for our team. After assessing solutions on the market, Nucor Tubular Products has made the decision to partner with PowerFleet. To help meet our mission of becoming the World’s Safest Steel Company, we’ve brought on a technology partner at the edge of innovation and performance to further ensure the safety of all our Nucor Tubular Products teammates.”

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-headquartered PowerFleet’s subscription-based wireless solutions are deployed across the globe, making it possible for shippers and carriers to secure, control, track and manage valuable assets, from fork trucks to tractor-trailers and entire fleets. Considering the high-stakes safety requirements of steel manufacturing, PowerFleet’s telematic solutions can improve compliance and safety transactions, while also reducing costs and the inefficiency and time that manual check-ins require.

“PowerFleet is excited to continue expanding the work with Nucor Tubular Products, ensuring the highest level of safety across their facilities,” says Mark Stanton, general manager of PowerFleet for Industrial. “At the core of all PowerFleet solutions is the foundational goal to drive stronger, safer and more efficient practices. Extending our work with Nucor Tubular Products is an exciting milestone in continuing to champion these ideals.”