Condor expands cargo menu with express offering

Condor, the Frankfurt, Germany based airline with stripped aircraft, has added an “express” product for shippers with time-critical freight. The new offering is primarily aimed at shipments where short transit times are critical to maintain production, avoid disruptions and deliver goods to end customers on schedule, the company said last week.

Customers benefit from significantly reduced delivery cut-off times, guaranteed capacity availability, and prioritized transportation throughout the entire Condor network.

Condor Cargo offers air freight capacity in the lower deck of all Condor passenger flights, connecting numerous destinations across Europe, North America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. In addition to general cargo, pharmaceutical shipments and perishable goods are also transported.

Condor operates a fleet of about 60 aircraft. In 2024, Condor completed the renewal of its long-haul fleet, which now consists of 18 Airbus A330neo aircraft.