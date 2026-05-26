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Condor expands cargo menu with express offering

German leisure carrier says shippers seek more options for time-critical goods

Eric Kulisch
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Condor operates several dozen passenger aircraft from its base at Frankfurt airport in Germany. The company sells any belly hold space left over after baggage loading to businesses with products to move. (Photo: Condor)

Condor, the Frankfurt, Germany based airline with stripped aircraft, has added an “express” product for shippers with time-critical freight. The new offering is primarily aimed at shipments where short transit times are critical to maintain production, avoid disruptions and deliver goods to end customers on schedule, the company said last week.

Customers benefit from significantly reduced delivery cut-off times, guaranteed capacity availability, and prioritized transportation throughout the entire Condor network. 

Condor Cargo offers air freight capacity in the lower deck of all Condor passenger flights, connecting numerous destinations across Europe, North America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. In addition to general cargo, pharmaceutical shipments and perishable goods are also transported. 

Condor operates a fleet of about 60 aircraft. In 2024, Condor completed the renewal of its long-haul fleet, which now consists of 18 Airbus A330neo aircraft. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com