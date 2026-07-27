Conrail CEO Gorton retiring

Brian Gorton, president and chief executive of Conrail, is retiring.
The former Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) executive has led Conrail, a terminal and switching railroad co-owned by Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) and CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) since 2021.
“It has been my pleasure and honor to have served as Conrail‘s president and chief operating officer for the last six years,” Gorton wrote on LinkedIn. “It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my railroad career. Thank you to all the Conrail employees for your support and dedication during my tenure.”
Gorton’s retirement from Conrail, headquartered in Mount Laurel, N.J., is effective later this year, Norfolk Southern said in a statement.
“After years of outstanding leadership and dedicated service, Brian Gorton will retire as Conrail’s president and chief operating officer effective November 1, 2026,” according to the statement. “On behalf of everyone at Conrail, we extend our sincere congratulations and gratitude to Brian for his steadfast commitment to our employees, customers, and the railroad industry. His leadership has strengthened our organization, reinforced our culture of safety and operational excellence, and positioned Conrail for continued success. We wish Brian and his family all the best in his well-earned retirement.”
Prior to Conrail, Gorton worked at UP for more than six years, rising to general manager in that time.
Atlanta-based NS said it has begun a search for Gorton’s successor.
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