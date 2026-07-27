Conrail CEO Gorton retiring

Brian Gorton, president and chief executive of Conrail, is retiring.

The former Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) executive has led Conrail, a terminal and switching railroad co-owned by Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) and CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) since 2021.

“It has been my pleasure and honor to have served as Conrail‘s president and chief operating officer for the last six years,” Gorton wrote on LinkedIn. “It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my railroad career. Thank you to all the Conrail employees for your support and dedication during my tenure.”

Brian Gorton (Photo: FreightWaves/Stuart Chirls)

Gorton’s retirement from Conrail, headquartered in Mount Laurel, N.J., is effective later this year, Norfolk Southern said in a statement.