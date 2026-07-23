First look: Union Pacific earnings

Union Pacific delivered a better second quarter in 2026, reporting higher profit and earnings per share Thursday as the railroad continued to benefit from stronger underlying performance.

The Omaha-based company (NYSE: UNP) said net income increased 6% year over year to $2.0 billion, while diluted EPS improved 7% to $3.36.

On an adjusted basis, the results looked even stronger. Adjusted net income climbed 12% to $2.0 billion, and adjusted diluted EPS advanced 13% to $3.41, suggesting that core operating trends outpaced the headline comparison.

For investors, the key takeaway is that Union Pacific appears to have entered the second half of 2026 with healthy earnings momentum. The company scheduled an early morning call with analysts.