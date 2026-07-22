Street flip: Intermodal rail charges ahead in latest data

Intermodal traffic outpaced carload freight in the latest weekly data from U.S. railroads.

The Association of American Railroads said rail freight for the week ending July 18 was 523,900 carloads and intermodal units, up 3.4% compared with the same week last year.

Carloads totaled 226,883 units, off 1.2%, while intermodal volume of 297,017 containers and trailers was better by 7.2% compared to 2025.

Six of 10 carload commodity groups tracked by AAR were higher year-on-year, including metallic ores and metals, 9.2%; forest products, 3.8%; and grain 3%.