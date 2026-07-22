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Street flip: Intermodal rail charges ahead in latest data

Carloads decline for first time in weeks

Stuart Chirls
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(Photo: FreightWaves/Stuart Chirls)

Intermodal traffic outpaced carload freight in the latest weekly data from U.S. railroads.

The Association of American Railroads said rail freight for the week ending July 18 was 523,900 carloads and intermodal units, up 3.4% compared with the same week last year.

Carloads totaled 226,883 units, off 1.2%, while intermodal volume of  297,017 containers and trailers was better by 7.2% compared to 2025.

Six of 10 carload commodity groups tracked by AAR were higher year-on-year, including metallic ores and metals, 9.2%; forest products, 3.8%; and grain 3%.

(Chart: AAR)

Coal led decliners, 9.5%; motor vehicles and parts, 6.9%, and petroleum and similar products, 2%.

Year to date, cumulative volume on U.S. railroads totaled 6,344,225 carloads, up 2.9%, and 7,831,914 intermodal units, up 3.8% y/y. Total combined traffic came to 14,176,139 carloads and intermodal units, better by 3.4%.

North American rail volume for the week on nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 328,259 carloads, an increase of 0.6%, and 382,501 intermodal units, up 6.3%, y/y. Total combined traffic reached 710,760 carloads and intermodal units, a gain of 3.6%. Volume year-to-date was 19,503,621 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 2.9% compared with 2025.

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Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.