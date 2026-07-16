Peak fatigue? Intermodal slows in latest data

The Association of American Railroads (AAR) today reported U.S. rail traffic for the week ending July 11, 2026.

Freight on U.S. railroads remained comfortably ahead of year-ago levels, but intermodal traffic slowed as some Class Is are struggling to manage a surge.

Volume totaled 503,525 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending July 11, the Association of American Railroads reported, up 1.5% from the year-ago week.

Carload freight came to 223,040 carloads, off a narrow 0.4%, while intermodal totaled 280,485 containers and trailers, better by 3% y/y but off from the 12.9% bulge a week ago.