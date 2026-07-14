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Norfolk Southern conductor struck, killed by train in Indiana

NTSB investigating fatal rail incident

Stuart Chirls
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(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)

A Norfolk Southern conductor was killed on Thursday when he was struck by a train in Indiana.

The conductor, Scott Shoemaker, 57, of Toledo, was struck by a westbound train at around 3:52 a.m. in Whiting, Ind. Shoemaker, who was working an eastbound train, was trackside to inspect the westbound as it passed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, The Toledo Blade reports.

“We mourn the loss of a valued member of our railroad family,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement. “Our heart goes out to family, friends, and coworkers as they navigate this profound loss. We have connected with the family and are providing support resources to our local employees.

“The safety of our employees and communities is priority number one at Norfolk Southern,” the railroad added.

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Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.