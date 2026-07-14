Norfolk Southern conductor struck, killed by train in Indiana

A Norfolk Southern conductor was killed on Thursday when he was struck by a train in Indiana.
The conductor, Scott Shoemaker, 57, of Toledo, was struck by a westbound train at around 3:52 a.m. in Whiting, Ind. Shoemaker, who was working an eastbound train, was trackside to inspect the westbound as it passed.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, The Toledo Blade reports.
“We mourn the loss of a valued member of our railroad family,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement. “Our heart goes out to family, friends, and coworkers as they navigate this profound loss. We have connected with the family and are providing support resources to our local employees.
“The safety of our employees and communities is priority number one at Norfolk Southern,” the railroad added.
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Read more:
EXCLUSIVE: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern CEOs talk about the rail merger that could reshape the U.S. economy
Broad-based gains for rail freight
Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern submit more merger data
Freight car builder Greenbrier sees weaker Q2 earnings
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now