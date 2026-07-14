Norfolk Southern conductor struck, killed by train in Indiana

A Norfolk Southern conductor was killed on Thursday when he was struck by a train in Indiana.

The conductor, Scott Shoemaker, 57, of Toledo, was struck by a westbound train at around 3:52 a.m. in Whiting, Ind. Shoemaker, who was working an eastbound train, was trackside to inspect the westbound as it passed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, The Toledo Blade reports.

“We mourn the loss of a valued member of our railroad family,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement. “Our heart goes out to family, friends, and coworkers as they navigate this profound loss. We have connected with the family and are providing support resources to our local employees.