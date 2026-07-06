Freight car builder Greenbrier sees weaker Q2 earnings

Railcar maker Greenbrier wrestled with the twin issues of volume and mix in the second quarter as lower railcar deliveries weighed on revenue and profits, even though cash flow stayed solid.

Fiscal Q2 2026 earnings for the Lake Oswego, Ore.-based supplier (NYSE: GBX) saw weak earnings per share at $.47 versus $.89 in estimates, on revenue of $587.5 million that also fell below expectations.

Cash flow checked in at a positive $159 million and fleet utilization neared 98%.

Earnings from operations were about $25 million, or 4.3% of revenue, which points to margin pressure versus stronger recent quarters.